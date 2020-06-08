12041 W. Nadine Way

Amenities

4 bedroom Home located in Community of Vistancia Village! This Home has an Open Floorplan, and Features 4 Bedrooms with Split Master, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage and Renovated Kitchen. The Updated Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Corian Countertops & Tile Backsplash and is Open to the Great Room w/ Surround Sound. Tile in All the Right Areas, Ceiling Fans & Shutters throughout. Laundry Room includes Storage Cabinets, Washer & Dryer. All Appliances are Included. You'll enjoy the Covered Patio with Sunscreens & Custom Landscaping in the Private Backyard. Community features include 3 Pools, Waterslide, Indoor Basketball/Rec Center, Tennis Courts, Walking Path, Community Events & More! Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.