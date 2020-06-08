All apartments in Peoria
12041 W. Nadine Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12041 W. Nadine Way

12041 West Nadine Way · No Longer Available
Location

12041 West Nadine Way, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f2c179027 ----
4 bedroom Home located in Community of Vistancia Village! This Home has an Open Floorplan, and Features 4 Bedrooms with Split Master, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage and Renovated Kitchen. The Updated Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Corian Countertops & Tile Backsplash and is Open to the Great Room w/ Surround Sound. Tile in All the Right Areas, Ceiling Fans & Shutters throughout. Laundry Room includes Storage Cabinets, Washer & Dryer. All Appliances are Included. You'll enjoy the Covered Patio with Sunscreens & Custom Landscaping in the Private Backyard. Community features include 3 Pools, Waterslide, Indoor Basketball/Rec Center, Tennis Courts, Walking Path, Community Events & More! Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12041 W. Nadine Way have any available units?
12041 W. Nadine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12041 W. Nadine Way have?
Some of 12041 W. Nadine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12041 W. Nadine Way currently offering any rent specials?
12041 W. Nadine Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12041 W. Nadine Way pet-friendly?
No, 12041 W. Nadine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12041 W. Nadine Way offer parking?
Yes, 12041 W. Nadine Way does offer parking.
Does 12041 W. Nadine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12041 W. Nadine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12041 W. Nadine Way have a pool?
Yes, 12041 W. Nadine Way has a pool.
Does 12041 W. Nadine Way have accessible units?
No, 12041 W. Nadine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12041 W. Nadine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12041 W. Nadine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
