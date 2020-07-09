11904 North 76th Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

3 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage + Private Backyard & Corner Lot - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has 1,086 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior of this home features a family room, dining room, ceiling fans, new laminate wood flooring in the common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, 2 car garage, covered patio, and full size washer/dryer hook-ups and a large backyard with tons of space.



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Peoria Rental Sales Tax of 1.8% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



(RLNE5431433)