Peoria, AZ
11904 North 76th Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

11904 North 76th Lane

11904 North 76th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11904 North 76th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage + Private Backyard & Corner Lot - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has 1,086 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior of this home features a family room, dining room, ceiling fans, new laminate wood flooring in the common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, 2 car garage, covered patio, and full size washer/dryer hook-ups and a large backyard with tons of space.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Peoria Rental Sales Tax of 1.8% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5431433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11904 North 76th Lane have any available units?
11904 North 76th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11904 North 76th Lane have?
Some of 11904 North 76th Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11904 North 76th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11904 North 76th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11904 North 76th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11904 North 76th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11904 North 76th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11904 North 76th Lane offers parking.
Does 11904 North 76th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11904 North 76th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11904 North 76th Lane have a pool?
No, 11904 North 76th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11904 North 76th Lane have accessible units?
No, 11904 North 76th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11904 North 76th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11904 North 76th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
