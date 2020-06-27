11750 N 74th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities gym parking

This is a great large 4 bed 2 bath home in the highly desired city of Peoria. Tile floors in the family room, hall, kitchen & baths. New carpet being installed prior to new tenants move in. Huge family room that opens to the kitchen. Formal living and dinning room. Sun-room/exercise room off of the Master Bedroom (not included in sq ft). 37' x 13' concrete slab for RV parking. Near shopping, restaurants, and great schools! Don't miss out on this great property for a great price! Rental tax on top of rent and a one time $99 admin fee due at move in