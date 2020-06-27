All apartments in Peoria
11750 N 74th Dr

11750 North 74th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11750 North 74th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345
Foxfire

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
gym
parking
This is a great large 4 bed 2 bath home in the highly desired city of Peoria. Tile floors in the family room, hall, kitchen & baths. New carpet being installed prior to new tenants move in. Huge family room that opens to the kitchen. Formal living and dinning room. Sun-room/exercise room off of the Master Bedroom (not included in sq ft). 37' x 13' concrete slab for RV parking. Near shopping, restaurants, and great schools! Don't miss out on this great property for a great price! Rental tax on top of rent and a one time $99 admin fee due at move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11750 N 74th Dr have any available units?
11750 N 74th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11750 N 74th Dr have?
Some of 11750 N 74th Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11750 N 74th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11750 N 74th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11750 N 74th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11750 N 74th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 11750 N 74th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11750 N 74th Dr offers parking.
Does 11750 N 74th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11750 N 74th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11750 N 74th Dr have a pool?
No, 11750 N 74th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11750 N 74th Dr have accessible units?
No, 11750 N 74th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11750 N 74th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11750 N 74th Dr has units with dishwashers.
