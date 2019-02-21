11620 N 80th Ave

Amenities
Spacious four-bedroom with single-family with in-law flat available now!
Features:
- The main house has 4 bed / 2 bath
- In-law flat has 1 bed / 1 bath
- Ceramic tile throughout
- Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops Dishwasher, microwave, range/oven
- Washer/dryer hookup
- Covered patio.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5535892)