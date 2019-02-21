All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

11620 N 80th Ave

11620 North 80th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11620 North 80th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious four-bedroom with single-family with in-law flat available now!

Features:

- The main house has 4 bed / 2 bath
- In-law flat has 1 bed / 1 bath
- Ceramic tile throughout
- Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops Dishwasher, microwave, range/oven
- Washer/dryer hookup
- Covered patio.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5535892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11620 N 80th Ave have any available units?
11620 N 80th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11620 N 80th Ave have?
Some of 11620 N 80th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11620 N 80th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11620 N 80th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11620 N 80th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11620 N 80th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11620 N 80th Ave offer parking?
No, 11620 N 80th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11620 N 80th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11620 N 80th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11620 N 80th Ave have a pool?
No, 11620 N 80th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11620 N 80th Ave have accessible units?
No, 11620 N 80th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11620 N 80th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11620 N 80th Ave has units with dishwashers.
