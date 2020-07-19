All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11323 W Loren Ln

11323 West Loren Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11323 West Loren Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Barclays Suncliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Beautiful corner lot home. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features a spacious floor plan with open living areas. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, black appliances and tile counter tops. Tile throughout home and carpet in bedrooms. Hook up for washer and dryer available inside. Big master bedroom wit walk in closet and master bath. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. Pets allowed; limit no cats & 1 small dog.
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11323 W Loren Ln have any available units?
11323 W Loren Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11323 W Loren Ln have?
Some of 11323 W Loren Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11323 W Loren Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11323 W Loren Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11323 W Loren Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11323 W Loren Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11323 W Loren Ln offer parking?
No, 11323 W Loren Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11323 W Loren Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11323 W Loren Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11323 W Loren Ln have a pool?
No, 11323 W Loren Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11323 W Loren Ln have accessible units?
No, 11323 W Loren Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11323 W Loren Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11323 W Loren Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
