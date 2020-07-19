11323 W Loren Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful corner lot home. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features a spacious floor plan with open living areas. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, black appliances and tile counter tops. Tile throughout home and carpet in bedrooms. Hook up for washer and dryer available inside. Big master bedroom wit walk in closet and master bath. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. Pets allowed; limit no cats & 1 small dog.

Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com