11245 N. 81st Dr.

*** 2 BEDROOM + DEN / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - THIS PROPERTY IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE



This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1235 square feet in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, den, master suite with separate exit to back yard and a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, skylights, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, corner lot with grass landscaping in front and back yards.



Utilities:

Electric - APS

Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria



Cross Streets: 75th Ave/Peoria Ave

Directions: West on Peoria, Right on 81st Ave, Left on Yucca, Left on 81st Dr to the property



(RLNE5533025)