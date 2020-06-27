11245 N. 81st Dr.

Amenities
*** 2 BEDROOM + DEN / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - THIS PROPERTY IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE
This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1235 square feet in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, den, master suite with separate exit to back yard and a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, skylights, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, corner lot with grass landscaping in front and back yards.
Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria
Cross Streets: 75th Ave/Peoria Ave
Directions: West on Peoria, Right on 81st Ave, Left on Yucca, Left on 81st Dr to the property
