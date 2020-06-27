All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
11245 N. 81st Dr.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

11245 N. 81st Dr.

11245 North 81st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

11245 North 81st Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
*** 2 BEDROOM + DEN / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - THIS PROPERTY IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE

This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1235 square feet in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, den, master suite with separate exit to back yard and a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, skylights, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, corner lot with grass landscaping in front and back yards.

Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria

Cross Streets: 75th Ave/Peoria Ave
Directions: West on Peoria, Right on 81st Ave, Left on Yucca, Left on 81st Dr to the property

(RLNE5533025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11245 N. 81st Dr. have any available units?
11245 N. 81st Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11245 N. 81st Dr. have?
Some of 11245 N. 81st Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11245 N. 81st Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11245 N. 81st Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11245 N. 81st Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 11245 N. 81st Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 11245 N. 81st Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11245 N. 81st Dr. offers parking.
Does 11245 N. 81st Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11245 N. 81st Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11245 N. 81st Dr. have a pool?
No, 11245 N. 81st Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11245 N. 81st Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11245 N. 81st Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11245 N. 81st Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11245 N. 81st Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
