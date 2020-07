11241 W ALICE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LARGE 3 BED/2 BATH HOME WITH NEWER CARPET THROUGHOUT! MAIN LEVEL HAS FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM & FAMILY ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN THAT OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOM. MAIN FLOOR ALSO HAS LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, PANTRY & HALF BATH. UPSTAIRS IS A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM W/ROOM FOR SITTING AREA; MASTER BATH HAS TWO SINKS, GOOD SIZED TUB/SHOWER & A LARGE CLOSET. THE TWO OTHER BEDROOMS ARE GOOD SIZED & THERE IS A FULL BATH IN THE HALLWAY. TWO-CAR GARAGE WITH ELECTRIC OPENER & A GOOD SIZE BACK YARD. COME SEE & LEASE THIS HOME TODAY!