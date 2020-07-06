11234 N 81ST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and a charming, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a covered patio area, and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and updated bathrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with all-white cabinetry, a large breakfast bar, and updated appliances.