11234 N 81ST Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:21 AM

11234 N 81ST Avenue

11234 North 81st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11234 North 81st Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and a charming, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a covered patio area, and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and updated bathrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with all-white cabinetry, a large breakfast bar, and updated appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

