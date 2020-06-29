All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:05 PM

11231 North 74th Lane

11231 North 74th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11231 North 74th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $125/month concession off the $1,520 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,395!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Updated kitchen with beautiful granite countertop space and stainless steel appliance! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11231 North 74th Lane have any available units?
11231 North 74th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11231 North 74th Lane have?
Some of 11231 North 74th Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11231 North 74th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11231 North 74th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11231 North 74th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11231 North 74th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11231 North 74th Lane offer parking?
No, 11231 North 74th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11231 North 74th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11231 North 74th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11231 North 74th Lane have a pool?
No, 11231 North 74th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11231 North 74th Lane have accessible units?
No, 11231 North 74th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11231 North 74th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11231 North 74th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
