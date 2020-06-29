11231 North 74th Lane

Amenities
Now offering a $125/month concession off the $1,520 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,395!
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Updated kitchen with beautiful granite countertop space and stainless steel appliance! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.