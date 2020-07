10830 W Diana Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WELL MAINTAINED GOLF COURSE HOME IN DESIRABLE COUNTRY MEADOWS!NEWER INTERIOR PAINT THROUGH-OUT! OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR-PLAN WITH LOTS OF VIEW WINDOWS TO THE GOLF COURSE! BEAUTIFUL PERGO FLOORS IN THE LIVING & DINING AND TILE THROUGH OUT THE HOME FOR EASY MAINTENANCE! 3 BEDROOMS OR USE AS 2 BEDROOM WITH NICE OFFICE/DEN WITH DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS! HUGE SCREENED IN PATIO WITH SWEEPING GOLF VIEWS! SITUATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC STREET!CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND SPORTS VENUES! DESIRABLE PEORIA SCHOOLS, COUNTRY MEADOWS ELEMENTARY IS WALKING DISTANCE! FRIG & W/D INCLUDED!