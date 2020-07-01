10810 North 73rd Drive

Amenities

Nicely remodeled. Very nice single story 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Peoria. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room. Separate dining/living room. Tile in all the right places. Neutral two tone paint. Two master bedrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Big backyard with covered patio. Two car carport.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25 lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.