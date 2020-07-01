Nicely remodeled. Very nice single story 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Peoria. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room. Separate dining/living room. Tile in all the right places. Neutral two tone paint. Two master bedrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Big backyard with covered patio. Two car carport.
Fee Structure: - Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable) - $50 application fee per adult (18+) - $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25 lb) - $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move - 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated) - 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee - Renters Insurance Required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10810 North 73rd Drive have any available units?
10810 North 73rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10810 North 73rd Drive have?
Some of 10810 North 73rd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10810 North 73rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10810 North 73rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10810 North 73rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10810 North 73rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10810 North 73rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10810 North 73rd Drive offers parking.
Does 10810 North 73rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10810 North 73rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10810 North 73rd Drive have a pool?
No, 10810 North 73rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10810 North 73rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 10810 North 73rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10810 North 73rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10810 North 73rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
