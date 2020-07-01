All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 PM

10810 North 73rd Drive

10810 North 73rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10810 North 73rd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
cats allowed
Nicely remodeled. Very nice single story 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Peoria. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room. Separate dining/living room. Tile in all the right places. Neutral two tone paint. Two master bedrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Big backyard with covered patio. Two car carport.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25 lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

