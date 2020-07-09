All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 10798 W ROBIN Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
10798 W ROBIN Lane
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:04 PM

10798 W ROBIN Lane

10798 West Robin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10798 West Robin Lane, Peoria, AZ 85373

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming home has 3 beds, 2 baths and located in the highly desired area of North Peoria-although does have a Sun City mailing address. There is an RV gate with NO HOA so bring your toys! The home is move in ready and available today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10798 W ROBIN Lane have any available units?
10798 W ROBIN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10798 W ROBIN Lane have?
Some of 10798 W ROBIN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10798 W ROBIN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10798 W ROBIN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10798 W ROBIN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10798 W ROBIN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10798 W ROBIN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10798 W ROBIN Lane offers parking.
Does 10798 W ROBIN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10798 W ROBIN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10798 W ROBIN Lane have a pool?
No, 10798 W ROBIN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10798 W ROBIN Lane have accessible units?
No, 10798 W ROBIN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10798 W ROBIN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10798 W ROBIN Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College