This charming home has 3 beds, 2 baths and located in the highly desired area of North Peoria-although does have a Sun City mailing address. There is an RV gate with NO HOA so bring your toys! The home is move in ready and available today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10798 W ROBIN Lane have any available units?
10798 W ROBIN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10798 W ROBIN Lane have?
Some of 10798 W ROBIN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10798 W ROBIN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10798 W ROBIN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.