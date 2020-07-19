Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

10776 W Swayback Pass Available 08/01/20 Large 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in Peoria - Large Gorgeous two story home includes; five spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, a living room, a formal dining room, a large family room, a gourmet kitchen and nook; The master suite includes a private bathroom retreat with a separate shower and tub, twin sinks and a huge walk-in closet. This amazing home also features an upstairs game room, plenty of extra storage and a 3-bay tandem garage. This home includes a built in pest control system, USB outlets, structured wiring, a wireless security system. All appliances included Refrigerator and Washer Dryer. Large Landscaped backyard with a covered patio. Close to 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Best Peoria Schools BASIS, Candeo, Liberty High. Peoria Voted # 1 city to live in Arizona...MUST SEE !!



(RLNE4868974)