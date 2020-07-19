All apartments in Peoria
10776 W Swayback Pass

10776 West Swayback Pass · (480) 650-0688
Location

10776 West Swayback Pass, Peoria, AZ 85383

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 10776 W Swayback Pass · Avail. Aug 1

$2,900

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3958 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
10776 W Swayback Pass Available 08/01/20 Large 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in Peoria - Large Gorgeous two story home includes; five spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, a living room, a formal dining room, a large family room, a gourmet kitchen and nook; The master suite includes a private bathroom retreat with a separate shower and tub, twin sinks and a huge walk-in closet. This amazing home also features an upstairs game room, plenty of extra storage and a 3-bay tandem garage. This home includes a built in pest control system, USB outlets, structured wiring, a wireless security system. All appliances included Refrigerator and Washer Dryer. Large Landscaped backyard with a covered patio. Close to 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Best Peoria Schools BASIS, Candeo, Liberty High. Peoria Voted # 1 city to live in Arizona...MUST SEE !!

(RLNE4868974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10776 W Swayback Pass have any available units?
10776 W Swayback Pass has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10776 W Swayback Pass have?
Some of 10776 W Swayback Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10776 W Swayback Pass currently offering any rent specials?
10776 W Swayback Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10776 W Swayback Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 10776 W Swayback Pass is pet friendly.
Does 10776 W Swayback Pass offer parking?
Yes, 10776 W Swayback Pass offers parking.
Does 10776 W Swayback Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10776 W Swayback Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10776 W Swayback Pass have a pool?
No, 10776 W Swayback Pass does not have a pool.
Does 10776 W Swayback Pass have accessible units?
No, 10776 W Swayback Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 10776 W Swayback Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 10776 W Swayback Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
