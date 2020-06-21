All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:11 PM

10765 W BRONCO Trail

10765 West Bronco Trail · (602) 518-8294
Location

10765 West Bronco Trail, Peoria, AZ 85383

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2786 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home! Incredible Location! Like-new home located in sought after North Peoria location - close to area freeways, shopping and local schools. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and large loft located upstairs. 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, den/office and large kitchen and adjoining living area all located downstairs. Granite counters, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets and wood-look tile flooring are some of the accents in this well-appointed home. Glass walled shower and huge closet highlight the master suite. Large living area upstairs and downstairs. 3 car tandem garage, patio and large low-maintenance yard. The owner pays for the solar panels on the home - which saves tenants hundreds of dollars each month with super-low electric bill. See this home today - will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10765 W BRONCO Trail have any available units?
10765 W BRONCO Trail has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10765 W BRONCO Trail have?
Some of 10765 W BRONCO Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10765 W BRONCO Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10765 W BRONCO Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10765 W BRONCO Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10765 W BRONCO Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10765 W BRONCO Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10765 W BRONCO Trail does offer parking.
Does 10765 W BRONCO Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10765 W BRONCO Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10765 W BRONCO Trail have a pool?
No, 10765 W BRONCO Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10765 W BRONCO Trail have accessible units?
No, 10765 W BRONCO Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10765 W BRONCO Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10765 W BRONCO Trail has units with dishwashers.
