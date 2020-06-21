10765 W BRONCO Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home! Incredible Location! Like-new home located in sought after North Peoria location - close to area freeways, shopping and local schools. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and large loft located upstairs. 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, den/office and large kitchen and adjoining living area all located downstairs. Granite counters, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets and wood-look tile flooring are some of the accents in this well-appointed home. Glass walled shower and huge closet highlight the master suite. Large living area upstairs and downstairs. 3 car tandem garage, patio and large low-maintenance yard. The owner pays for the solar panels on the home - which saves tenants hundreds of dollars each month with super-low electric bill. See this home today - will not last long!