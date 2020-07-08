10568 W EL CORTEZ Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Peoria with all the upgrades. Two-story vaulted ceilings in living room and dining area . Nice open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen has white cabinetry, granite counter tops, gas cook top & stainless appliances. Large island w/ breakfast bar & pendant lighting. Laminate flooring in all the right areas, gray neutral paint throughout. Downstairs Master bedroom has double sink vanity, large walk in shower and large walk in closet. Working from home is a breeze in the downstairs office/Den. Lots of natural light. Upstairs has spacious loft and 3 bedrooms; 2 have walk-in closets & 2 share Jack & Jill bath. Additional full bath upstairs for a total of 3.5 baths . Washer and Dryer w/pedestal inc. Backyard has spectacular mountain views. 3 car tandem garage. Close to loop 303 &sho