Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:14 PM

10568 W EL CORTEZ Place

10568 West El Cortez Place · No Longer Available
Location

10568 West El Cortez Place, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Peoria with all the upgrades. Two-story vaulted ceilings in living room and dining area . Nice open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen has white cabinetry, granite counter tops, gas cook top & stainless appliances. Large island w/ breakfast bar & pendant lighting. Laminate flooring in all the right areas, gray neutral paint throughout. Downstairs Master bedroom has double sink vanity, large walk in shower and large walk in closet. Working from home is a breeze in the downstairs office/Den. Lots of natural light. Upstairs has spacious loft and 3 bedrooms; 2 have walk-in closets & 2 share Jack & Jill bath. Additional full bath upstairs for a total of 3.5 baths . Washer and Dryer w/pedestal inc. Backyard has spectacular mountain views. 3 car tandem garage. Close to loop 303 &sho

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place have any available units?
10568 W EL CORTEZ Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place have?
Some of 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place currently offering any rent specials?
10568 W EL CORTEZ Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place pet-friendly?
No, 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place offer parking?
Yes, 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place offers parking.
Does 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place have a pool?
No, 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place does not have a pool.
Does 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place have accessible units?
No, 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10568 W EL CORTEZ Place has units with dishwashers.

