10437 W Louise Dr

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM / 2 STORY HOME IN NORTH PEORIA *** - This is a two story home with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, has 2698 square feet and is located at Casa Del Rey at Camino A Lago in North Peoria. The interior features a an open living room, family room with a large storage closet underneath the stairs, eat in kitchen with a walk in pantry, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, cherry cabinets and granite counter tops, den, office, loft, large master bedroom with a sitting area, vaulted ceilings, plant shelf and a large walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the master bathroom, ceiling fans, ceramic tile & carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 3 car garage with opener, covered patio with a ceiling fan, built in bbq area for entertaining guests, sprinkler drip system, block fencing and desert landscaping in the front and back yards. This home backs up to the community green belt and walking paths, so there won't be any rear neighbors.



Cross Streets: Deer Valley Rd & Lake Pleasant Pkwy

Directions: West on Deer Valley Rd, North on 104th Dr, Left on Louise Dr to the home on the Left



(RLNE5939826)