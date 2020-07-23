All apartments in Peoria
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

10437 W Louise Dr

10437 West Louise Drive · (623) 889-7727
Location

10437 West Louise Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10437 W Louise Dr · Avail. now

$2,222

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2698 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM / 2 STORY HOME IN NORTH PEORIA *** - This is a two story home with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, has 2698 square feet and is located at Casa Del Rey at Camino A Lago in North Peoria. The interior features a an open living room, family room with a large storage closet underneath the stairs, eat in kitchen with a walk in pantry, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, cherry cabinets and granite counter tops, den, office, loft, large master bedroom with a sitting area, vaulted ceilings, plant shelf and a large walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the master bathroom, ceiling fans, ceramic tile & carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 3 car garage with opener, covered patio with a ceiling fan, built in bbq area for entertaining guests, sprinkler drip system, block fencing and desert landscaping in the front and back yards. This home backs up to the community green belt and walking paths, so there won't be any rear neighbors.

Cross Streets: Deer Valley Rd & Lake Pleasant Pkwy
Directions: West on Deer Valley Rd, North on 104th Dr, Left on Louise Dr to the home on the Left

(RLNE5939826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10437 W Louise Dr have any available units?
10437 W Louise Dr has a unit available for $2,222 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10437 W Louise Dr have?
Some of 10437 W Louise Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10437 W Louise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10437 W Louise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10437 W Louise Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10437 W Louise Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10437 W Louise Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10437 W Louise Dr offers parking.
Does 10437 W Louise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10437 W Louise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10437 W Louise Dr have a pool?
No, 10437 W Louise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10437 W Louise Dr have accessible units?
No, 10437 W Louise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10437 W Louise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10437 W Louise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
