10384 W TONOPAH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

*55+ Community This phenomenal one-story homes has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1,548 square feet of living space. This home has great curb appeal thanks to low maintenance landscaping out front. The spacious, backyard has an amazing, covered back patio for entertaining or relaxing. The interior is airy and bright! Your kitchen is open and features beautiful tile flooring, stunning cabinetry and a prep island. You will adore this home as you make it your own! Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to lease today.