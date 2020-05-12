All apartments in Peoria
10384 W TONOPAH Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:53 PM

10384 W TONOPAH Drive

10384 West Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10384 West Tonopah Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Ventana Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*55+ Community This phenomenal one-story homes has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1,548 square feet of living space. This home has great curb appeal thanks to low maintenance landscaping out front. The spacious, backyard has an amazing, covered back patio for entertaining or relaxing. The interior is airy and bright! Your kitchen is open and features beautiful tile flooring, stunning cabinetry and a prep island. You will adore this home as you make it your own! Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to lease today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10384 W TONOPAH Drive have any available units?
10384 W TONOPAH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 10384 W TONOPAH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10384 W TONOPAH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10384 W TONOPAH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10384 W TONOPAH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10384 W TONOPAH Drive offer parking?
No, 10384 W TONOPAH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10384 W TONOPAH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10384 W TONOPAH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10384 W TONOPAH Drive have a pool?
No, 10384 W TONOPAH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10384 W TONOPAH Drive have accessible units?
No, 10384 W TONOPAH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10384 W TONOPAH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10384 W TONOPAH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10384 W TONOPAH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10384 W TONOPAH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

