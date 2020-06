Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10269 W Carlota Lane Available 02/01/19 Charming 4 Bed 2 bath 2 Car Garage Home in the heart of Peoria - SWEET SINGLE STORY ENGLE HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS OR ONE OF THE BEDS COULD BE USED AS A DEN/OFFICE THAT FEATURES A WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR.EXTENSIVE UPGRADED TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES..LUSH CARPET..WINDOW TREATMENTS...SPACIOUS KITCHEN ISLAND...ALL APPLIANCES STAY...CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM...CAREFREE LANDSCAPE ... FRONT AND BACK COVERED PATIOS! CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS! SO MUCH HOME FOR THE ASKING RENT, THIS IS WHERE THE SEARCH ENDS!



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL JENNIFER AT LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



