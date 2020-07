Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed + Den + 3 Baths, Granite, Stainless, Newer Home! Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops in Himalaya White, Staggered cabinets in charcoal stain with crown molding and kitchen island. Two-tone Modern Paint, Upgraded interior doors and hardware, Double doors at study, Pendant lights over kitchen island, Walk in shower at master bath, Raised vanity in master with dual sinks, Upgraded flooring throughout and covered patio. Sorry, no pets allowed!