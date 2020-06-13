/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 PM
33 Furnished Apartments for rent in San Tan Valley, AZ
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
88 W SUNDANCE Court
88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1585 sqft
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3847 E STRATFORD Place
3847 East Stratford Plaza, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1697 sqft
This relaxing 4 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with split floor plan is a perfect home for a family retreat or to share with friends.
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
668 E TAYLOR Trail
668 East Taylor Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2734 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Exceptional Pool Home w/Stunning Golf ViewsThis great 2 story stunner offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with one bedroom and full bath being on the ground floor for ease and privacy.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
35244 N ZACHARY Road
35244 North Zachary Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1491 sqft
COMPLETELY FURNISHED HOME...JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road
32236 Echo Canyon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2948 W PEGGY Drive
2948 West Peggy Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1311 sqft
ULLY FURNISHED! This home is a perfect getaway from your home away from home. 3 beautiful bedrooms with a king sized Master Bedroom. The bed is king and the master bath is like a spa.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3681 E CAMDEN Avenue
3681 Camden Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2014 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Santan Valley. Great covered patio for outdoor living with a large pool to relax in. The pool is not heated, but luckily this is Arizona. Master has double sinks with a shower and tub.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle
31015 North Orange Blossom Circle, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1765 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. 90 DAY MINIMUM This gorgeous 3 beds/2 baths home is fully furnished with quality upscale furnishings and the ever popular split bedroom floor plan.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of San Tan Valley
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6160 E PARADISE Lane
6160 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Rental with Solar and 2 Golf Courses nearby! Recently built and gently lived in, this home is situated on a corner lot and across from desired green space.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES --
21346 East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1715 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED home with 2 bedroom + an office that can be a third bedroom. One Story, open floor plan and super neighborhood. Golf and Heated Community all within walking distance.
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
La Sentiero
1 Unit Available
22482 E PECAN Lane
22482 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2482 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Now, this is an unforgettable executive house with every amenity you can dream of. Perfect for the entire family or a group of friends with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including 5 beds and sleeping up to 9.
Results within 10 miles of San Tan Valley
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Augusta Ranch
1 Unit Available
2727 S Drexel
2727 South Drexel, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1951 sqft
Great Furnished Rental in Augusta Ranch. - This lovely vacation rental is fully furnished sitting inside the prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community and ready for your next visit to the valley of the sun.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive
3889 North Hidden Canyon Drive, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1449 sqft
Enjoy the resort style living in this beautiful home located in Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8404 S THORNE MINE Lane
8404 South Thorne Mine Lane, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1487 sqft
Immaculate, professionally remodeled, fully furnished home! Superior kitchen amenities. Tenant has access to pool & club house with gym. Enjoy hiking trails and golf courses nearby, with easy freeway access.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
416 E FIESTA DEL SOL --
416 Fiesta Del Sol, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
2 sqft
Great year round rental in an active 55+ community with clubhouse, private pool, laundry facility, and much more! This park model is furnished, has 2 storage sheds and a full size washer and dryer, water softener, and covered parking.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Country Shadows
1 Unit Available
3049 E MERLOT Street
3049 East Merlot Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1815 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -Freshly updated, FULLY FURNISHED and ready for your arrival.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Superstition Mountain
1 Unit Available
7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7731 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2381 sqft
Available after 4/30/20. Fully furnished, highly upgraded, tastefully decorated, 3-bed room/3-bath including private guest casita.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Superstition Mountain
1 Unit Available
7436 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7436 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3487 sqft
LEASED UNTIL 5/25/2020. Offered now at $3,200/mo. for 1+ year rental--tenant pays utilities. Short term seasonal @ $4,200/mo. furnished--utilities included.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Willows
1 Unit Available
4212 E VEST Avenue
4212 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1486 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in Gilbert, AZ ! Close to shopping and dining! Is the perfect home away from home! Home is fully furnished and includes utilities to $125, cable and internet. Security deposit, non refundable clean fee and taxes apply.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5475 S CARDINAL Street
5475 South Cardinal Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2708 sqft
This beautifully furnished, UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT, MANOR STYLE home is waiting for you to enjoy all that it has to offer w/ it's gourmet kitchen, that includes a gas cooktop & upgraded appliances.. A large island for visiting.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2695 E RAKESTRAW Lane
2695 East Rakestraw Lane, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2109 sqft
This beautifully furnished, UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT, COTTAGE STYLE home is waiting for you to enjoy all that it has to offer w upgraded appliances and a great eat-in kitchen. A large island for visiting.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1163 N MESQUITE Lane
1163 North Mesquite Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Newly remodeled, short term rental property. Rent rate is determined by the time of the year, and the length of stay of the tenants. Pets are not perferred, but may be accepted with additional fees.
Similar Pages
San Tan Valley 2 BedroomsSan Tan Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Tan Valley 3 BedroomsSan Tan Valley Apartments with Balcony
San Tan Valley Apartments with GarageSan Tan Valley Apartments with GymSan Tan Valley Apartments with ParkingSan Tan Valley Apartments with Pool