Last updated May 29 2020

9547 East Theia Drive

9547 East Theia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9547 East Theia Drive, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Brand new gated home in Eastmark. Desirable single level floor split plan: 3 bedrooms plus one den. 2.5 bathroom. 10 ft ceiling. Open kitchen features granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, large island, SS appliance, double wall ovens and microwave, two pantries. Master suite with walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, dual sinks. Tiles in all living space. High efficiency energy home with lower electricity bill. Easy care front and back yard with big patio. Walking distance to fantastic community ammenities: resort style pool, lake, park. numerous playgrounds. Minutes access to 202 and shopping malls. $2195 security deposit. $400 clean deposit. Call Derek 480-522-0562

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9547 East Theia Drive have any available units?
9547 East Theia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9547 East Theia Drive have?
Some of 9547 East Theia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9547 East Theia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9547 East Theia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9547 East Theia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9547 East Theia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9547 East Theia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9547 East Theia Drive offers parking.
Does 9547 East Theia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9547 East Theia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9547 East Theia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9547 East Theia Drive has a pool.
Does 9547 East Theia Drive have accessible units?
No, 9547 East Theia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9547 East Theia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9547 East Theia Drive has units with dishwashers.
