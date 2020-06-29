9547 East Theia Drive

Amenities

Brand new gated home in Eastmark. Desirable single level floor split plan: 3 bedrooms plus one den. 2.5 bathroom. 10 ft ceiling. Open kitchen features granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, large island, SS appliance, double wall ovens and microwave, two pantries. Master suite with walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, dual sinks. Tiles in all living space. High efficiency energy home with lower electricity bill. Easy care front and back yard with big patio. Walking distance to fantastic community ammenities: resort style pool, lake, park. numerous playgrounds. Minutes access to 202 and shopping malls. $2195 security deposit. $400 clean deposit. Call Derek 480-522-0562