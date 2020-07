9514 E JEROME Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

COME SEE THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH AND A DEN HOME 2700 SQ FT , HARDWOOD AND TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT,POOL AND ABOVE GROUND SPA INCLUDED, FORMAL LIVING/DINING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN WITH AN ISLAND AND EAT IN BREAKFAST BAR. PLENTY OF STORAGE IN THE KITCHEN FOR ALL YOUR POTS AND PANS, PANTRY, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED , GREAT ROOM VIEW FROM THE KITCHEN,LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET. AND DOUBLE SINKS. MASTER BEDROOM SPLIT. 2 GUEST BEDROOMS THAT ARE GOOD SIZE, RV GATE AND 3 CAR GARAGE. HOME COMES WITH POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPE. LAND LORD WOULD LIKE A 2 YEAR LEASE.,HOME WILL BE CLEANED PRIOR TO TENANT TAKING POSSESSION OF THE HOME