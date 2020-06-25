950 S VALENCIA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access

Peaceful 2 BR townhome, furnished short term rental, 30+days minimum stay. Comfy layout with bedrooms upstairs, living area down. Inside laundry, reserved covered parking & private patio. Central to I60/101/202 shopping, dining, entertainment Banner/Cardon Childrens hospital & Cubs Spring Training. Great corporate rental, locum tenans, traveling medical staff, insurance/emergency housing, traveling exec, internship, golfers or snowbirds. Lease incl utilities, home furnishings, hi-speed wifi & philo tv. Visit nearby hiking, fishing, lakes, raceway, casinos or day trips to Tucson, Payson, Sedona, or Grand Canyon. Call as seasonal rates apply, April-Sept= off peak & Oct-March=peak rates. Enjoy all home comforts! Contact Becca for showings & detailed pricing quotes. Pets by approval 2maximum Public transit/train is 1.9 miles away, bus lines available nearby.



Home is .6 miles from Banner Desert Medical Center/Cardon Childrens Hospital.



Also have 2 bedroom poolside unit (sleeps 5) that is available in same Pace East community (very close proximity) if you have a large group. Call Becca for details/availability...please reference 2233 W Farmdale #1 Mesa AZ

Call as seasonal rates apply, April-Sept = off peak & Oct-Jan = peak rates, Feb/Mar =high peak rates.



Rates from $1950/mo - $3500/mo, price discounts may be available based on length of stay. Electricity cap at $175 for summer months, guest responsible for any bal over $175.



In lieu of security deposit, guest may opt to purchase damage protection policy for $59 through CSA (call for further details).