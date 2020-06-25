All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 4 2020 at 4:21 AM

950 S VALENCIA Drive

950 South Valencia · No Longer Available
Location

950 South Valencia, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Peaceful 2 BR townhome, furnished short term rental, 30+days minimum stay. Comfy layout with bedrooms upstairs, living area down. Inside laundry, reserved covered parking & private patio. Central to I60/101/202 shopping, dining, entertainment Banner/Cardon Childrens hospital & Cubs Spring Training. Great corporate rental, locum tenans, traveling medical staff, insurance/emergency housing, traveling exec, internship, golfers or snowbirds. Lease incl utilities, home furnishings, hi-speed wifi & philo tv. Visit nearby hiking, fishing, lakes, raceway, casinos or day trips to Tucson, Payson, Sedona, or Grand Canyon. Call as seasonal rates apply, April-Sept= off peak & Oct-March=peak rates. Enjoy all home comforts! Contact Becca for showings & detailed pricing quotes. Pets by approval 2maximum Public transit/train is 1.9 miles away, bus lines available nearby.

Home is .6 miles from Banner Desert Medical Center/Cardon Childrens Hospital.

Also have 2 bedroom poolside unit (sleeps 5) that is available in same Pace East community (very close proximity) if you have a large group. Call Becca for details/availability...please reference 2233 W Farmdale #1 Mesa AZ
Call as seasonal rates apply, April-Sept = off peak & Oct-Jan = peak rates, Feb/Mar =high peak rates.

Rates from $1950/mo - $3500/mo, price discounts may be available based on length of stay. Electricity cap at $175 for summer months, guest responsible for any bal over $175.

In lieu of security deposit, guest may opt to purchase damage protection policy for $59 through CSA (call for further details).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 S VALENCIA Drive have any available units?
950 S VALENCIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 S VALENCIA Drive have?
Some of 950 S VALENCIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 S VALENCIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
950 S VALENCIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 S VALENCIA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 S VALENCIA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 950 S VALENCIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 950 S VALENCIA Drive offers parking.
Does 950 S VALENCIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 S VALENCIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 S VALENCIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 950 S VALENCIA Drive has a pool.
Does 950 S VALENCIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 950 S VALENCIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 950 S VALENCIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 S VALENCIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
