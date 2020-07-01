Rent Calculator
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM
936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003
936 West Pampa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
936 West Pampa Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Marlborough Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Near Extension & Guadalupe - Quick and easy access to 60 & 101 Freeways. 4 bedroom/2 bath. 2 car garage. Large backyard. Inside laundry room (washer and dryer not included)
(RLNE5243140)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 have any available units?
936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 currently offering any rent specials?
936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 is pet friendly.
Does 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 offer parking?
Yes, 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 offers parking.
Does 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 have a pool?
No, 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 does not have a pool.
Does 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 have accessible units?
No, 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 does not have accessible units.
Does 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 W Pampa Ave 21063146-003 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
