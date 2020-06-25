All apartments in Mesa
9143 E LEONORA Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

9143 E LEONORA Street

9143 E Leonora St · No Longer Available
Location

9143 E Leonora St, Mesa, AZ 85207
Desert Uplands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home with pool and AMAZING views of Superstition Mountains. This one-year old home in the upscale & gated community of Summit at Mountain Bridge enjoys amazing views from the professionally landscaped backyard with covered patio, raised deck with fire pit & play pool. Home enjoys great room layout with large kitchen looking out into family room. Kitchen comes with large island, granite counter tops, pantry & abundant cabinet space. Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms & den for extra privacy & has large bath with separate tub & shower, dual vanities, walk-in closet and private toilet room. Home has 10 foot ceilings throughout. Home also enjoys a 3-car garage with Triton storage cabinets & workbench. Easy-maintenance desert landscaping. HOA has clubhouse and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9143 E LEONORA Street have any available units?
9143 E LEONORA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9143 E LEONORA Street have?
Some of 9143 E LEONORA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9143 E LEONORA Street currently offering any rent specials?
9143 E LEONORA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9143 E LEONORA Street pet-friendly?
No, 9143 E LEONORA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9143 E LEONORA Street offer parking?
Yes, 9143 E LEONORA Street offers parking.
Does 9143 E LEONORA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9143 E LEONORA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9143 E LEONORA Street have a pool?
Yes, 9143 E LEONORA Street has a pool.
Does 9143 E LEONORA Street have accessible units?
No, 9143 E LEONORA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9143 E LEONORA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9143 E LEONORA Street has units with dishwashers.
