9143 E LEONORA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool garage

Beautiful home with pool and AMAZING views of Superstition Mountains. This one-year old home in the upscale & gated community of Summit at Mountain Bridge enjoys amazing views from the professionally landscaped backyard with covered patio, raised deck with fire pit & play pool. Home enjoys great room layout with large kitchen looking out into family room. Kitchen comes with large island, granite counter tops, pantry & abundant cabinet space. Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms & den for extra privacy & has large bath with separate tub & shower, dual vanities, walk-in closet and private toilet room. Home has 10 foot ceilings throughout. Home also enjoys a 3-car garage with Triton storage cabinets & workbench. Easy-maintenance desert landscaping. HOA has clubhouse and community pool.