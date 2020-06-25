All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

911 S Drew St

911 South Drew Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 South Drew Street, Mesa, AZ 85210
Rotary Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5 Bed Completely Remodeled. New everything. Call or TEXT Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Stewarts South Mesa

Remodeled West Mesa stunning 1948 built home on large lot containing 5 bedroom 2 baths. Complete remodel. Call for more info.

Cross Streets: Arizona Ave and Southern Directions: North on Arizona Ave to 8th Ave then east to Drew then south to Address.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4321970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 S Drew St have any available units?
911 S Drew St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 911 S Drew St currently offering any rent specials?
911 S Drew St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 S Drew St pet-friendly?
No, 911 S Drew St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 911 S Drew St offer parking?
No, 911 S Drew St does not offer parking.
Does 911 S Drew St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 S Drew St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 S Drew St have a pool?
No, 911 S Drew St does not have a pool.
Does 911 S Drew St have accessible units?
No, 911 S Drew St does not have accessible units.
Does 911 S Drew St have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 S Drew St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 S Drew St have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 S Drew St does not have units with air conditioning.
