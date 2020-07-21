All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 8909 East Posada Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8909 East Posada Avenue
Last updated August 15 2019 at 6:06 PM

8909 East Posada Avenue

8909 East Posada Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8909 East Posada Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The perfect 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house with a full remodel. This 1,723 sqft house is low maintenance and is move in ready and quick access to local freeways. With a 2 car garage, automatic Nest thermostat, and a brand new washer & dryer, there is nothing else that you need! Home is for Sale or Rent.
Sale price is $270,000 and the Seller will Carry the financing. For Rent: $1,800 per month plus local taxes and a security deposit of $2,400 is required at move-in. We allow pets but do have breed restrictions. Pet rent is $20 per month per pet and there is refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet and a non-refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet. Each adult that will be living in the household will need to fill out an application which is $40 per person. Rent and service issues are conveniently taken care of through a system called rent manager.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 East Posada Avenue have any available units?
8909 East Posada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 8909 East Posada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8909 East Posada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 East Posada Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8909 East Posada Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8909 East Posada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8909 East Posada Avenue offers parking.
Does 8909 East Posada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8909 East Posada Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 East Posada Avenue have a pool?
No, 8909 East Posada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8909 East Posada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8909 East Posada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 East Posada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8909 East Posada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8909 East Posada Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8909 East Posada Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College