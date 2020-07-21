8909 East Posada Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The perfect 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house with a full remodel. This 1,723 sqft house is low maintenance and is move in ready and quick access to local freeways. With a 2 car garage, automatic Nest thermostat, and a brand new washer & dryer, there is nothing else that you need! Home is for Sale or Rent.

Sale price is $270,000 and the Seller will Carry the financing. For Rent: $1,800 per month plus local taxes and a security deposit of $2,400 is required at move-in. We allow pets but do have breed restrictions. Pet rent is $20 per month per pet and there is refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet and a non-refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet. Each adult that will be living in the household will need to fill out an application which is $40 per person. Rent and service issues are conveniently taken care of through a system called rent manager.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.