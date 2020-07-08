All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave.
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave.

8741 East Los Lagos Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8741 East Los Lagos Vista Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Marbella

Amenities

on-site laundry
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
3 Bedroom Plus Loft in Gate Barrington Estates Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom plus den in the desirable gated community of Barrington Estates. This property is conveniently located near the 202. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs. Community offers playgrounds, parks, walking paths, batting cage and basket ball court. This house is ready to be called HOME.
*rental amount does not include monthly 2% tax City of Mesa and 1.5% Administrative fee.

(RLNE2656366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. have any available units?
8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. offer parking?
No, 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. have a pool?
No, 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8741 E. Los Lagos Vista Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College