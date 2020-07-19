Amenities
8709 E. Knowles Ave. - Spectacular 3 Bed 2.5 Bath In Mesa! Lots of Upgrades! - Gated Community! - Ellsworth & Baseline - Call Now! - Occupied through January 31. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Mesa! Available for February move in! Conveniently located off of Ellsworth & Baseline in the desirable "Barrington Estates" Gated Community! This former model home is loaded with upgrades and unique touches! Move in ready home on a Premium lot overlooking the greenbelt and park. Versatile split open floor plan that will fit every one's needs! 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, breakfast room, living & family room. Prime Mesa, AZ location with sought after GILBERT SCHOOLS. Views of the Superstition Mountains. Easy access to San Tan 202, US 60 and tons of shopping & restaurants. 3 beautiful parks with playground equipment, basketball/baseball court.
Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
(RLNE4610560)