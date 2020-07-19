All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8709 E Knowles Ave

8709 East Knowles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8709 East Knowles Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Marbella

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8709 E. Knowles Ave. - Spectacular 3 Bed 2.5 Bath In Mesa! Lots of Upgrades! - Gated Community! - Ellsworth & Baseline - Call Now! - Occupied through January 31. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Mesa! Available for February move in! Conveniently located off of Ellsworth & Baseline in the desirable "Barrington Estates" Gated Community! This former model home is loaded with upgrades and unique touches! Move in ready home on a Premium lot overlooking the greenbelt and park. Versatile split open floor plan that will fit every one's needs! 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, breakfast room, living & family room. Prime Mesa, AZ location with sought after GILBERT SCHOOLS. Views of the Superstition Mountains. Easy access to San Tan 202, US 60 and tons of shopping & restaurants. 3 beautiful parks with playground equipment, basketball/baseball court.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE4610560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 E Knowles Ave have any available units?
8709 E Knowles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8709 E Knowles Ave have?
Some of 8709 E Knowles Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8709 E Knowles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8709 E Knowles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 E Knowles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8709 E Knowles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8709 E Knowles Ave offer parking?
No, 8709 E Knowles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8709 E Knowles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8709 E Knowles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 E Knowles Ave have a pool?
No, 8709 E Knowles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8709 E Knowles Ave have accessible units?
No, 8709 E Knowles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 E Knowles Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8709 E Knowles Ave has units with dishwashers.
