Mesa, AZ
8705 East Kiva Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

8705 East Kiva Avenue

8705 East Kiva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8705 East Kiva Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Marbella

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
close to US 60 and Loop 202. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gated community of Barrington Estates with half bath downstairs. Granite counters in kitchen, built in microwave and fridge. Master bedroom has nice size walk in closet. Small little niche at top of stairs could be used as a small desk/office space. Laundry room upstairs. New flooring in master bathroom, upstairs hall bathroom and laundry room. Backyard is a work in progress, but will be completed no later than end of June.
Back yard to have attached pergula as well as pavers through, please dont mind the dust in backyard. Landscaping service is included. 2 car garage with built in work bench. Playground area right across the street. Great location! This home is a must see! Dogs will be considered. Hurry this home will go fast! Sorry no cats!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8705 East Kiva Avenue have any available units?
8705 East Kiva Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8705 East Kiva Avenue have?
Some of 8705 East Kiva Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8705 East Kiva Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8705 East Kiva Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8705 East Kiva Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8705 East Kiva Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8705 East Kiva Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8705 East Kiva Avenue offers parking.
Does 8705 East Kiva Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8705 East Kiva Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8705 East Kiva Avenue have a pool?
No, 8705 East Kiva Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8705 East Kiva Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8705 East Kiva Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8705 East Kiva Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8705 East Kiva Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
