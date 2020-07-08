8534 E. Osage Avenue

barnd new home in gated commuinty - This brand new home in a gated community close to shopping and freeway. It is a 3bd 2.5 bath two story home. 1699 sq ft. everything is new be the first one to rent it and call it home.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5778125)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
