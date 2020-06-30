All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

8517 E OSAGE Avenue

8517 E Osage Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8517 E Osage Ave, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
@@LOOK@@ Community pool, spa and park, Brand new single story 2 bed 2 bath home with living, dining area, kitchen with island, granite counters, refrigerator, large pantry and laundry room. Master bed with shower and bath with dual cultured marble vanities, 2nd bedroom with adjacent bath, patio, 2 car garage and low maintenance landscaping, community pool and gated entry. Non-smoking, rental tax applies to monthly rent, security deposit and renters insurance required, landlord approval required for pet (small pets only) Quiet corner of this popular community, north/south facing and excellent freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8517 E OSAGE Avenue have any available units?
8517 E OSAGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8517 E OSAGE Avenue have?
Some of 8517 E OSAGE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8517 E OSAGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8517 E OSAGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8517 E OSAGE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8517 E OSAGE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8517 E OSAGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8517 E OSAGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 8517 E OSAGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8517 E OSAGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8517 E OSAGE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8517 E OSAGE Avenue has a pool.
Does 8517 E OSAGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8517 E OSAGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8517 E OSAGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8517 E OSAGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

