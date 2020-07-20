All apartments in Mesa
8505 E INDIGO Street
Last updated May 28 2019 at 1:59 PM

8505 E INDIGO Street

8505 East Indigo Street · No Longer Available
Location

8505 East Indigo Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful home nestled in exclusive Mountain Bridge Community. Open concept design with den. Hardscaped backyard with Travertine patio, extended covered patio, shade trees, tons of plants, hardwired landscape lighting. Granite countertops & backsplash in kitchen with Kohler sink. MBR has box bump out, dual sinks, closet with built-in cabinets, shelves, drawers. BR#2 has matching closet built-ins. Community heated swimming pool & spa, fitness center, pickle ball & tennis courts, playgrounds, soccer field, green belts and many open spaces. Close to Tonto National Park, Salt River, Saguaro Lake. 25 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport, Tempe, Scottsdale. Dogs considered on case by case basis, no cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 E INDIGO Street have any available units?
8505 E INDIGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 E INDIGO Street have?
Some of 8505 E INDIGO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 E INDIGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
8505 E INDIGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 E INDIGO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8505 E INDIGO Street is pet friendly.
Does 8505 E INDIGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 8505 E INDIGO Street offers parking.
Does 8505 E INDIGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8505 E INDIGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 E INDIGO Street have a pool?
Yes, 8505 E INDIGO Street has a pool.
Does 8505 E INDIGO Street have accessible units?
No, 8505 E INDIGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 E INDIGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8505 E INDIGO Street has units with dishwashers.
