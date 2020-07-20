8505 E INDIGO Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful home nestled in exclusive Mountain Bridge Community. Open concept design with den. Hardscaped backyard with Travertine patio, extended covered patio, shade trees, tons of plants, hardwired landscape lighting. Granite countertops & backsplash in kitchen with Kohler sink. MBR has box bump out, dual sinks, closet with built-in cabinets, shelves, drawers. BR#2 has matching closet built-ins. Community heated swimming pool & spa, fitness center, pickle ball & tennis courts, playgrounds, soccer field, green belts and many open spaces. Close to Tonto National Park, Salt River, Saguaro Lake. 25 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport, Tempe, Scottsdale. Dogs considered on case by case basis, no cats allowed.