All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 8450 E Neville Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8450 E Neville Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:02 AM

8450 E Neville Ave

8450 East Neville Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8450 East Neville Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Lesueur Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Mesa Gorgeous 3bed/2bath Home-Ellsworth/Guadalupe - Property Id: 139501

Move In Ready 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In Mesa - Ellsworth & Guadalupe. Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This well kept home is located in the beautiful "Lesueur Estates" community. This 1,544 sqft home features front porch, wood flooring in large great room, large den w/double French doors, breakfast buffet, tile in baths and kitchen/dining area, large fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage, gas stove with w/d connections. Close to 202 Freeway, US 60 Freeway, shopping and more! Hurry this one won't last long at this. Fee Structure: Security Deposit is $750, $45 application fee per adult, 12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated). Renter's insurance required ($10-30/monthly), Rent is $1,495 plus 4% rental tax.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139501p
Property Id 139501

(RLNE5039615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8450 E Neville Ave have any available units?
8450 E Neville Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8450 E Neville Ave have?
Some of 8450 E Neville Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8450 E Neville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8450 E Neville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8450 E Neville Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8450 E Neville Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8450 E Neville Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8450 E Neville Ave offers parking.
Does 8450 E Neville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8450 E Neville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8450 E Neville Ave have a pool?
No, 8450 E Neville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8450 E Neville Ave have accessible units?
No, 8450 E Neville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8450 E Neville Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8450 E Neville Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College