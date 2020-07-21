8450 E Neville Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Mesa Gorgeous 3bed/2bath Home-Ellsworth/Guadalupe - Property Id: 139501



Move In Ready 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In Mesa - Ellsworth & Guadalupe. Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This well kept home is located in the beautiful "Lesueur Estates" community. This 1,544 sqft home features front porch, wood flooring in large great room, large den w/double French doors, breakfast buffet, tile in baths and kitchen/dining area, large fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage, gas stove with w/d connections. Close to 202 Freeway, US 60 Freeway, shopping and more! Hurry this one won't last long at this. Fee Structure: Security Deposit is $750, $45 application fee per adult, 12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated). Renter's insurance required ($10-30/monthly), Rent is $1,495 plus 4% rental tax.

(RLNE5039615)