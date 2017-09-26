All apartments in Mesa
8311 E Posada Avenue

8311 East Posada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8311 East Posada Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Boulder Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Boulder Creek Beauty - Absolutely stunning property you will instantly love! 3 spacious bedrooms. Neutral colors throughout. Brand New Roof, Tile flooring through all the main living areas. Fantastic location in the east valley only minutes from great schools, the 202 and US-60, Phoenix/Mesa Airport, and so much more. Your new kitchen has tons of cabinet space, island with breakfast bar, and upgraded gorgeous counter tops and gorgeous walls moldings in the right places. Cozy back yard with covered patio, grass, and plenty of room to either relax or entertain. This gem won't last long so you need to hurry. Thanks for stopping by for a look.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4939606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 E Posada Avenue have any available units?
8311 E Posada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 8311 E Posada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8311 E Posada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 E Posada Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8311 E Posada Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8311 E Posada Avenue offer parking?
No, 8311 E Posada Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8311 E Posada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8311 E Posada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 E Posada Avenue have a pool?
No, 8311 E Posada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8311 E Posada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8311 E Posada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 E Posada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8311 E Posada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8311 E Posada Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8311 E Posada Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
