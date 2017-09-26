8311 E Posada Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Boulder Creek Beauty - Absolutely stunning property you will instantly love! 3 spacious bedrooms. Neutral colors throughout. Brand New Roof, Tile flooring through all the main living areas. Fantastic location in the east valley only minutes from great schools, the 202 and US-60, Phoenix/Mesa Airport, and so much more. Your new kitchen has tons of cabinet space, island with breakfast bar, and upgraded gorgeous counter tops and gorgeous walls moldings in the right places. Cozy back yard with covered patio, grass, and plenty of room to either relax or entertain. This gem won't last long so you need to hurry. Thanks for stopping by for a look.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4939606)