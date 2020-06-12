All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 8106 E Osage Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8106 E Osage Ave
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

8106 E Osage Ave

8106 East Osage Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8106 East Osage Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Boulder Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
8106 E Osage Ave Available 06/19/20 Gilbert plush home for rent, call today! - Spacious COUNTRY FRENCH Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry--5 inch Crown Molding, Walnut Butcher Block ISLAND,Pantry, GRANITE Countertops,Subway Tile BACKSPLASH all open to the WINDOW SEAT DINING Area. COME Enjoy those ARIZONA SUNSETS thru the Double FRENCH Doors that lead out to your newly landscaped backyard with OVERSIZED Stone Paver Patio, FIREPIT, CREATIVE lighting and LARGE GAZEBO. ,PLANTATION SHUTTERS, 5 inch BASEBOARDS CROWN MOLDING Thru out.Master Bedrm has BIG Walk in CLOSET and private bathroom. Homes insulation can cuts on utility costs to less than $80 in the winter for power! Close to Great shopping, US 60 & 202 Freeways. Great Schools One of a kind home. FYI RENT will increase to $1650 base in September.

Terms:
Renters Insurance required
4% tax in addition to rent
$20 per month hvac filter delivery fee
$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.
No Pets
Call to view today!
Equal Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4987651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 E Osage Ave have any available units?
8106 E Osage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8106 E Osage Ave have?
Some of 8106 E Osage Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 E Osage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8106 E Osage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 E Osage Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8106 E Osage Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8106 E Osage Ave offer parking?
No, 8106 E Osage Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8106 E Osage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8106 E Osage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 E Osage Ave have a pool?
No, 8106 E Osage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8106 E Osage Ave have accessible units?
No, 8106 E Osage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 E Osage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8106 E Osage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College