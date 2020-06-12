Amenities

8106 E Osage Ave Available 06/19/20 Gilbert plush home for rent, call today! - Spacious COUNTRY FRENCH Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry--5 inch Crown Molding, Walnut Butcher Block ISLAND,Pantry, GRANITE Countertops,Subway Tile BACKSPLASH all open to the WINDOW SEAT DINING Area. COME Enjoy those ARIZONA SUNSETS thru the Double FRENCH Doors that lead out to your newly landscaped backyard with OVERSIZED Stone Paver Patio, FIREPIT, CREATIVE lighting and LARGE GAZEBO. ,PLANTATION SHUTTERS, 5 inch BASEBOARDS CROWN MOLDING Thru out.Master Bedrm has BIG Walk in CLOSET and private bathroom. Homes insulation can cuts on utility costs to less than $80 in the winter for power! Close to Great shopping, US 60 & 202 Freeways. Great Schools One of a kind home. FYI RENT will increase to $1650 base in September.



Terms:

Renters Insurance required

4% tax in addition to rent

$20 per month hvac filter delivery fee

$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.

No Pets

Call to view today!

Equal Housing Provider



No Pets Allowed



