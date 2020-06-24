All apartments in Mesa
7751 E SAYAN Street
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

7751 E SAYAN Street

7751 East Sayan Street · No Longer Available
Location

7751 East Sayan Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
IMMACULATE HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE Travertine Floors, 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms. Heated Salt Water Pool, Southwest back yard facing yard. On the golf course at the 15th hole, Mountain Views, City lights at dusk and Majestic Sunsets! This home is very well appointed with all the luxuries of home plus more! Heated Salt Water Pool, Outdoor BBQ, Hot Tub, Luxurious Furnishings & outdoor leisure with privacy awaits you! 3 Bedroom,(1 King, 2 Queen beds) 2 Bathrooms. 2300 sq ft Bungalow (Ranch Style Home) With distinctive taste in quality decor. Furnished with care and attention to detail. Located off the 202 hwy just 15-20 min from the airport! High season Weekly rate $2450 & Low Season weekly rate $1750. Plus non-refundable $200 Pool fee and non-refundable $150 Cleaning Deposit. call availability

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

