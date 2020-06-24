7751 E SAYAN Street

Amenities

IMMACULATE HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE Travertine Floors, 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms. Heated Salt Water Pool, Southwest back yard facing yard. On the golf course at the 15th hole, Mountain Views, City lights at dusk and Majestic Sunsets! This home is very well appointed with all the luxuries of home plus more! Heated Salt Water Pool, Outdoor BBQ, Hot Tub, Luxurious Furnishings & outdoor leisure with privacy awaits you! 3 Bedroom,(1 King, 2 Queen beds) 2 Bathrooms. 2300 sq ft Bungalow (Ranch Style Home) With distinctive taste in quality decor. Furnished with care and attention to detail. Located off the 202 hwy just 15-20 min from the airport! High season Weekly rate $2450 & Low Season weekly rate $1750. Plus non-refundable $200 Pool fee and non-refundable $150 Cleaning Deposit. call availability