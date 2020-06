Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute remodeled 1bdrm 1bth attached apt to my home private entrance and own patio area. Fully furnished includes utilities, firestick. No parties no smoking, drugs or felons no pets due to allergies 1 parking spot available in drive way or across the street in parking lot. No laundry but laundry mat 5 mins away not suitable for kids age requirements



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/31176



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4840704)