Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

GREAT EAST MESA RENTAL WITH POOL AND NO HOA - THIS AMAZING TRI LEVEL HOME HAS 2 BEDROOMS AND ONE BATHROOM UPSTAIRS. DINING AREA, LIVING AREA AND DOWNSTAIRS HAS THE MASTER BEDROOM, BATH, HUGE LIVING AREA. POOL OUT BACK WITH 2 CAR GARAGE, COULD BE GRASS AREA AND COVERED PATIO.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3478740)