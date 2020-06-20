All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 19 2020

7450 East Medina Avenue

7450 East Medina Avenue · (602) 899-1987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7450 East Medina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is ready to rent. It's back on the market after an accepted applicant backed out. This lovely house features vaulted ceilings, a two car garage, mature pine tree, and a two sink vanity in the master bedroom. North/South exposure on a quiet street, numerous parks, schools and entertainment nearby with easy freeway access. No vouchers accepted. City rental tax of 2% is not included in rent price shown. Pets may be accepted with owner approval. $200 admin fee due at lease signing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7450 East Medina Avenue have any available units?
7450 East Medina Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 7450 East Medina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7450 East Medina Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7450 East Medina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7450 East Medina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7450 East Medina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7450 East Medina Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7450 East Medina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7450 East Medina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7450 East Medina Avenue have a pool?
No, 7450 East Medina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7450 East Medina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7450 East Medina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7450 East Medina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7450 East Medina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7450 East Medina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7450 East Medina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
