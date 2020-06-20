7450 East Medina Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is ready to rent. It's back on the market after an accepted applicant backed out. This lovely house features vaulted ceilings, a two car garage, mature pine tree, and a two sink vanity in the master bedroom. North/South exposure on a quiet street, numerous parks, schools and entertainment nearby with easy freeway access. No vouchers accepted. City rental tax of 2% is not included in rent price shown. Pets may be accepted with owner approval. $200 admin fee due at lease signing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.