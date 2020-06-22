All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7364 E Plata Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7364 E Plata Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7364 E Plata Avenue

7364 East Plata Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7364 East Plata Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
You will not be disappointed in this pristine Home! Italian tile downstairs, barn doors on downstairs office, oakwood stair railing, interior surround sound...too many amenities in this upgraded home! 2 story ceiling in large great room off your Gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, large kitchen island, upgraded cabinets, SS appliances, refrigerator included. Gorgeous sparkling pool & water feature, travertine pavers, synthetic grass & firepit + surround sound speakers. Huge loft upstairs, Master Suite is upgraded with granite countertops and all glass shower. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. $2595.00/mo + 4% tpt tax; $2595.00 security deposit, $150.00 one-time admin fee; $55.00 app fee/per adult; sorry NO pets. Total household income must be 3x's the monthly rent; credit scores of 600+, no evictions. Tenant responsible for all utilities, landscaping & pool maintenance. Home warranty & HOA paid for by owner. Schedule a showing: http://renterswarehouse.com/property/?kv=01EDZ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7364 E Plata Avenue have any available units?
7364 E Plata Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7364 E Plata Avenue have?
Some of 7364 E Plata Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7364 E Plata Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7364 E Plata Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7364 E Plata Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7364 E Plata Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7364 E Plata Avenue offer parking?
No, 7364 E Plata Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7364 E Plata Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7364 E Plata Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7364 E Plata Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7364 E Plata Avenue has a pool.
Does 7364 E Plata Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7364 E Plata Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7364 E Plata Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7364 E Plata Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College