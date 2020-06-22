7364 E Plata Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool

You will not be disappointed in this pristine Home! Italian tile downstairs, barn doors on downstairs office, oakwood stair railing, interior surround sound...too many amenities in this upgraded home! 2 story ceiling in large great room off your Gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, large kitchen island, upgraded cabinets, SS appliances, refrigerator included. Gorgeous sparkling pool & water feature, travertine pavers, synthetic grass & firepit + surround sound speakers. Huge loft upstairs, Master Suite is upgraded with granite countertops and all glass shower. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. $2595.00/mo + 4% tpt tax; $2595.00 security deposit, $150.00 one-time admin fee; $55.00 app fee/per adult; sorry NO pets. Total household income must be 3x's the monthly rent; credit scores of 600+, no evictions. Tenant responsible for all utilities, landscaping & pool maintenance. Home warranty & HOA paid for by owner. Schedule a showing: http://renterswarehouse.com/property/?kv=01EDZ