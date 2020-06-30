729 S PARK VIEW Circle

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED. 55+ Fountain of the Sun home with open floor plan! This beautiful 2 bed/2 bath home has everything you need. Just bring your suitcase! Master bedroom features a Queen size bed en-suite bathroom 2nd bedroom features a twin bed. Kitchen features s/s appliances. Inside washer and dryer. Includes utilities.Covered patio out back to enjoy the citrus tree and blue skies! This gated community offers a golf course, community center-restaurants and shopping nearby. Located close to both the US 60 and 202 freeways and is ready to become your next vacation rental! Available if you are relocating or in between homes!