All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 729 S PARK VIEW Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
729 S PARK VIEW Circle
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

729 S PARK VIEW Circle

729 South Park View Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

729 South Park View Circle, Mesa, AZ 85208
Fountain of the Sun

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
FULLY FURNISHED. 55+ Fountain of the Sun home with open floor plan! This beautiful 2 bed/2 bath home has everything you need. Just bring your suitcase! Master bedroom features a Queen size bed en-suite bathroom 2nd bedroom features a twin bed. Kitchen features s/s appliances. Inside washer and dryer. Includes utilities.Covered patio out back to enjoy the citrus tree and blue skies! This gated community offers a golf course, community center-restaurants and shopping nearby. Located close to both the US 60 and 202 freeways and is ready to become your next vacation rental! Available if you are relocating or in between homes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 S PARK VIEW Circle have any available units?
729 S PARK VIEW Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 S PARK VIEW Circle have?
Some of 729 S PARK VIEW Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 S PARK VIEW Circle currently offering any rent specials?
729 S PARK VIEW Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 S PARK VIEW Circle pet-friendly?
No, 729 S PARK VIEW Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 729 S PARK VIEW Circle offer parking?
No, 729 S PARK VIEW Circle does not offer parking.
Does 729 S PARK VIEW Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 S PARK VIEW Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 S PARK VIEW Circle have a pool?
No, 729 S PARK VIEW Circle does not have a pool.
Does 729 S PARK VIEW Circle have accessible units?
No, 729 S PARK VIEW Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 729 S PARK VIEW Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 S PARK VIEW Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College