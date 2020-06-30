All apartments in Mesa
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:08 PM

721 S GLENVIEW --

721 South Glenview · No Longer Available
Location

721 South Glenview, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious family home boasts formal living room, formal dining room, family room, eat-in kitchen, 1/2 bath and large walk-in laundry on the 1st level. The kitchen offers an island with room for stools, granite counter tops, pantry, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and gorgeous views of the mature landscaping and plants in the back yard. All 5 bedrooms are located upstairs along with a guest bathroom. The master bathroom offers a separate shower and tub with tile surround. The extended covered patio offers plenty of shade and there is even a splash pad for the kids. Convenient location near the 60, the light rail and surrounded by shopping and restaurants. Not far from charming Downtown Mesa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 S GLENVIEW -- have any available units?
721 S GLENVIEW -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 S GLENVIEW -- have?
Some of 721 S GLENVIEW --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 S GLENVIEW -- currently offering any rent specials?
721 S GLENVIEW -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 S GLENVIEW -- pet-friendly?
No, 721 S GLENVIEW -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 721 S GLENVIEW -- offer parking?
Yes, 721 S GLENVIEW -- offers parking.
Does 721 S GLENVIEW -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 S GLENVIEW -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 S GLENVIEW -- have a pool?
No, 721 S GLENVIEW -- does not have a pool.
Does 721 S GLENVIEW -- have accessible units?
No, 721 S GLENVIEW -- does not have accessible units.
Does 721 S GLENVIEW -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 S GLENVIEW -- has units with dishwashers.

