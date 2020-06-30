721 S GLENVIEW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious family home boasts formal living room, formal dining room, family room, eat-in kitchen, 1/2 bath and large walk-in laundry on the 1st level. The kitchen offers an island with room for stools, granite counter tops, pantry, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and gorgeous views of the mature landscaping and plants in the back yard. All 5 bedrooms are located upstairs along with a guest bathroom. The master bathroom offers a separate shower and tub with tile surround. The extended covered patio offers plenty of shade and there is even a splash pad for the kids. Convenient location near the 60, the light rail and surrounded by shopping and restaurants. Not far from charming Downtown Mesa.