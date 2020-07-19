All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7158 E SANDIA Circle

7158 E Sandia Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7158 E Sandia Cir, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Amenities of a custom home flourish in this builder's personal home built in the award winning community of Las Sendas which offers hiking, biking trails, heated pools and spas, tennnis courts, golf, city and mountain views. This immaculately maintained home features 4 ensuite bedrooms, plus a 5th bedroom that could be used as a seperate den/office. Custom upgrades include alder wood doors, 18'' tile flooring, a chef's kitchen with SS appliances, Jenn-Air gas stove, granite couters, oversized island and a built-in refrig. Cozy living room huge bay window and the dining room is large enough to host dinner for 20. The backyard is an entertainers dream with an oversized stone island, built in BBQ, and Serene Fountain. Come See Your New Home Today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7158 E SANDIA Circle have any available units?
7158 E SANDIA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7158 E SANDIA Circle have?
Some of 7158 E SANDIA Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7158 E SANDIA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7158 E SANDIA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7158 E SANDIA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7158 E SANDIA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7158 E SANDIA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7158 E SANDIA Circle offers parking.
Does 7158 E SANDIA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7158 E SANDIA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7158 E SANDIA Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7158 E SANDIA Circle has a pool.
Does 7158 E SANDIA Circle have accessible units?
No, 7158 E SANDIA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7158 E SANDIA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7158 E SANDIA Circle has units with dishwashers.
