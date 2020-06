Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets pool fireplace

VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL. TILE IN ALL AREAS EXCEPT BEDROOMS. LARGE OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH AMPLE CABINETS. GAS STOVE, KITCHEN ISLAND, AND PANTRY. NICE SIZED MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, DOUBLE SINKS, AND WALK-IN SHOWER. FRONT YARD MAINTAINED BY HOA, EASY CARE BACKYARD WITH BUILT IN BBQ. NO CATS, BUT ONE SMALL DOG MAY BE CONSIDERED. $200.00 ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN.