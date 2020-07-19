6855 E. Lomita

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single level 3 bedroom plus den - Fantastic 3 bedroom plus den home located in the Superstition Springs community. Easy freeway access for anywhere you need to go. Many shopping, dining and entertainment options nearby.



The single level home features a separate family room and living room and a spacious breakfast nook off the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a range/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. The kitchen island offers additional seating space and plenty of room for prep. Vaulted ceilings throughout give an open/bright feel. The large den makes the perfect office, guest room, play room or even a 4th bedroom.Large landscaped backyard and 2 car garage.



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $40.00 APPLICATION FEE



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT

First month rent including tax $1,479.00

Non-refundable application fee $40.00 per adult

One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $100.00

Refundable Security deposit - $1,450 - 2,200 depending on credit

Pets subject to owner approval and additional fees



(RLNE4590604)