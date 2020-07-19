All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6855 E. Lomita

6855 East Lomita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6855 East Lomita Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single level 3 bedroom plus den - Fantastic 3 bedroom plus den home located in the Superstition Springs community. Easy freeway access for anywhere you need to go. Many shopping, dining and entertainment options nearby.

The single level home features a separate family room and living room and a spacious breakfast nook off the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a range/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. The kitchen island offers additional seating space and plenty of room for prep. Vaulted ceilings throughout give an open/bright feel. The large den makes the perfect office, guest room, play room or even a 4th bedroom.Large landscaped backyard and 2 car garage.

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $40.00 APPLICATION FEE

TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT
First month rent including tax $1,479.00
Non-refundable application fee $40.00 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $100.00
Refundable Security deposit - $1,450 - 2,200 depending on credit
Pets subject to owner approval and additional fees

(RLNE4590604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6855 E. Lomita have any available units?
6855 E. Lomita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6855 E. Lomita have?
Some of 6855 E. Lomita's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6855 E. Lomita currently offering any rent specials?
6855 E. Lomita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6855 E. Lomita pet-friendly?
Yes, 6855 E. Lomita is pet friendly.
Does 6855 E. Lomita offer parking?
Yes, 6855 E. Lomita offers parking.
Does 6855 E. Lomita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6855 E. Lomita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6855 E. Lomita have a pool?
No, 6855 E. Lomita does not have a pool.
Does 6855 E. Lomita have accessible units?
No, 6855 E. Lomita does not have accessible units.
Does 6855 E. Lomita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6855 E. Lomita has units with dishwashers.
