6714 E MELROSE Street

**Please Excuse Our Mess- Few Repairs/Upgrades In Progress** Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rental Opportunity in the Lake Subdivision of Corta Bella in Mesa. Just minutes from Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop-202 Freeway and beyond. Interior features Tile Flooring throughout Common Area, Laminate Wood Flooring in the Bedrooms, Open Living Room with Dining Area, Kitchen with All Appliances, Breakfast Room, Spacious Master with Dual Sinks, Walk In Closet and the list goes on! Rent Includes a Bi-Weekly Landscaping Service for the Front Yard! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats