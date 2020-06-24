All apartments in Mesa
6714 E MELROSE Street
6714 E MELROSE Street

6714 E Melrose St · No Longer Available
Location

6714 E Melrose St, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
**Please Excuse Our Mess- Few Repairs/Upgrades In Progress** Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rental Opportunity in the Lake Subdivision of Corta Bella in Mesa. Just minutes from Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop-202 Freeway and beyond. Interior features Tile Flooring throughout Common Area, Laminate Wood Flooring in the Bedrooms, Open Living Room with Dining Area, Kitchen with All Appliances, Breakfast Room, Spacious Master with Dual Sinks, Walk In Closet and the list goes on! Rent Includes a Bi-Weekly Landscaping Service for the Front Yard! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

