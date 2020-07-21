All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:24 PM

6640 E RUSSELL Street

6640 East Russell Street · No Longer Available
Location

6640 East Russell Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
9/23/19 - APPLICATION ACCEPTED. **Great home in gated community. This 3 bedroom & 2 full baths home has a split bedroom floor plan with Master Bedroom offering walk-in closet & private bath. Spacious living area & eat-in kitchen with black appliances, pantry, & plenty of counter space. Vaulted ceilings & plenty of natural light and brand new carpet throughout. Great location, with convenient access to loop 202. Close to schools, shopping centers, restaurants & lakes. Enjoy the community amenities:pool/spa, clubhouse, fitness center, and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6640 E RUSSELL Street have any available units?
6640 E RUSSELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6640 E RUSSELL Street have?
Some of 6640 E RUSSELL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6640 E RUSSELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
6640 E RUSSELL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6640 E RUSSELL Street pet-friendly?
No, 6640 E RUSSELL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6640 E RUSSELL Street offer parking?
Yes, 6640 E RUSSELL Street offers parking.
Does 6640 E RUSSELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6640 E RUSSELL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6640 E RUSSELL Street have a pool?
Yes, 6640 E RUSSELL Street has a pool.
Does 6640 E RUSSELL Street have accessible units?
No, 6640 E RUSSELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6640 E RUSSELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6640 E RUSSELL Street has units with dishwashers.
