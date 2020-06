Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GOLF COURSE LOT - This cozy 2B, 1.75 bath sits just off the golf course at Painted Mountain Golf Club. A large side patio allows for great mountain views! This home features a master bedroom w/lg walk in closet and an atrium & two car garage for easy parking. You won't want to miss this one!!!



