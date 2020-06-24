6001 E Southern Ave #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!! - This home sits on the 6th hole of Superstition Golf Course w/unobstructed views, cul-de-sac, across from the mail box & guest parking. Meticulously maintained, open your panoramic sliding doors & Custom Iron Security front door for delightful cross breeze through your home or sit on your extended paved patio. Lots of storage & built-ins throughout, RO system, Soft Water, comfort height toilets, Electric Security Shutters, Iron Security Front Door, Electric Sunscreen, Plantation Shutters, 3-Skylights, Custom Built-ins in Master Closet & Pantry, Garage Storage Cabinets, Work bench, Utility Sink, Epoxy Garage Floor. Gated Park-links Community provides a quiet retreat with heated Pool & Spa in a great location near shopping & freeway access. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



