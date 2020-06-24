All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 6001 E Southern Ave #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6001 E Southern Ave #6
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM

6001 E Southern Ave #6

6001 East Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6001 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
guest parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!! - This home sits on the 6th hole of Superstition Golf Course w/unobstructed views, cul-de-sac, across from the mail box & guest parking. Meticulously maintained, open your panoramic sliding doors & Custom Iron Security front door for delightful cross breeze through your home or sit on your extended paved patio. Lots of storage & built-ins throughout, RO system, Soft Water, comfort height toilets, Electric Security Shutters, Iron Security Front Door, Electric Sunscreen, Plantation Shutters, 3-Skylights, Custom Built-ins in Master Closet & Pantry, Garage Storage Cabinets, Work bench, Utility Sink, Epoxy Garage Floor. Gated Park-links Community provides a quiet retreat with heated Pool & Spa in a great location near shopping & freeway access. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4787648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 E Southern Ave #6 have any available units?
6001 E Southern Ave #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6001 E Southern Ave #6 have?
Some of 6001 E Southern Ave #6's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 E Southern Ave #6 currently offering any rent specials?
6001 E Southern Ave #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 E Southern Ave #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 E Southern Ave #6 is pet friendly.
Does 6001 E Southern Ave #6 offer parking?
Yes, 6001 E Southern Ave #6 offers parking.
Does 6001 E Southern Ave #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 E Southern Ave #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 E Southern Ave #6 have a pool?
Yes, 6001 E Southern Ave #6 has a pool.
Does 6001 E Southern Ave #6 have accessible units?
No, 6001 E Southern Ave #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 E Southern Ave #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6001 E Southern Ave #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College